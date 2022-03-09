SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have charged a woman after they said her DNA matched samples taken from the scene of a burglary.

At the beginning of 2020, an unknown suspect(s) broke into someone’s garage along Wilderness Drive in Quemahoning Township by breaking a window. They stole clothes worth $200 and caused extensive damages estimated at $5,400, according to state police in Somerset. Investigators took samples from three cigarette butts, plastic bottles and cuttings from shoes at the scene.

On Sept. 13, 2021, the DNA analysis report was completed, and after a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) search, DNA taken from a cigarette butt matched 38-year-old Shirley Marie Owens of Lycoming County, police said.

On Dec. 22, 2021, a search warrant was approved to obtain DNA from Owens to confirm the match.

On Jan. 27, the Greensburg Laboratory DNA Analysis report confirmed that the DNA obtained from the cigarette butt matched the reference sample from Owens.

Burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges have since been filed against Owens. An arrest warrant was served Thursday at SCI Muncy in Lycoming County where she was incarcerated for unrelated charges.

Owens has a preliminary arraignment scheduled for Friday.