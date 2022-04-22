CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new 4-acre development is proposed for College Township that would bring ‘diverse’ housing options to the area.

Mosaic Community Development presented its proposal to the College Township Planning Commission and Council this week.

The development would be located on Puddintown Road near College Avenue.

Mosaic said the development is designed to accommodate families and individuals of various ages, sizes, and economic means. Their proposal said “it will provide a diverse group of tenants and property owners with the opportunity to share community life together.”

The development would include 38 units consisting of single-family duplex housing and multi-family apartment units. At least four units would be dedicated as workforce housing and single-floor, handicap-accessible apartments will be available.

“In terms of planning commission and council, again, I think they were receptive to the proposal, anxious to see how it plays out as they walk it through the land development process and move toward trying to get all their permitting,” said assistant college township manager Mike Bloom.

Bloom said it could be about eight months to a year before final approval comes for the groundbreaking.