Get ready to see some of your favorite Disney characters and sing along to some of your favorite songs at Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment. The show kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. and throughout the weekend at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown. Tickets start at $15.

Our Morgan Koziar got a behind the scenes look at the show talking with the skaters, touring the prop room, and even saw a snippet of a performance.