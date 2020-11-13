Disinfecting technology to cover entire Bald Eagle Area School District

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beginning Monday, every educational space in the Bald Eagle Area School District will have an air ionizing unit, a disinfecting technology said to kill anywhere from 66% to 94% of bacteria, germs, and viruses in the air.

When planning for the new school year, Thomas Folino, director of BEASD buildings and grounds, began researching the units.

“We bought these, of course, in response to the COVID situation, but they’ll have a broader usefulness in terms of seasonal flu and cold,” Folino says.

District Superintendent Scott Graham signed off on the decision to purchase 160 units, costing the district about $160,000 in CARES Act money.

Before the purchase, a test was conducted.

“The result of that was that these units do actually sterilize the space, so we know that they are effective,” Folino says.

As COVID-19 numbers climb, there’s a chance students may go virtual.

“If students go virtual then it might look like a wasted opportunity, but we expect to use these indefinitely,” says Folino.