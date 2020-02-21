Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership bringing back movie nights at state theater

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership is bringing back movie nights at the historic state theater this March.

The partnership hosted movie nights at the theater on Main Street last year and was a huge success, so this year they are expanding it.

In a pilot program, they saw around 1,500 people attend the nine movie showings.

Now they are dedicating this March to more movie nights for the community.

“We’ll show 12 movies starting on March 6 with all four weekends of March,” says Melissa Radovanic, President of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.

The movies range from horror to classics and Radovanic says the movie nights provide for a great night out.

“By opening the doors last year and again this year it’s providing a new entertainment source for folks and also allowing them to know that it’s still here right on Main Street.”

She says they’d like to do it more than just in March.

“So the second reason to do this was to cast a net and show some interest to see if any developers, engineers any business people in the area might want to consider taking on the theater and reopening it permanently in downtown.

Two local business owners think the movies will be a huge hit for folks.

“We feel like it’s part of what’s starting to happen down here. The theater itself is key to a cultural renovation as well as the other things that are happening down here,” says Michele Adams, Co-owner of Classic Elements.

“It’ll benefit the community, it’ll let everyone know that Johnstown is coming back to life. A lot of people come in from out of town, from Somerset or even Pittsburg. They come in out from the city to a little town like ours to see how we’re growing and how good we are,” says Morris Manson, Co-owner of Carrie’s Kitchen.

Tickets for each movie are available now for $5 and can be bought by clicking here.

Proceeds go back to the partnership for events in the future.