WTAJ — In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, some chains in our region are participating by giving teachers discounts at their favorite restaurants or retailers.

Teacher Appreciation Week runs from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 6, with National Teacher Day being celebrated on May 3.

The following places will offer discounts for teachers in our central Pa region:

Applebees – Free appetizer with purchase of any entrée and valid ID (May 2-May 15 in Altoona, Ebensburg, Johnstown and State College locations)

Barnes and Noble – Free cup of coffee or tea with valid teacher ID (May 3)

Click-Fli-A – Free breakfast meal with valid teacher ID (during breakfast hours on May 3)

Staples 20% Back in Classroom Rewards for your teacher or school: Staples is helping to thank teachers for everything they do just by stocking up on the supplies you need. Download the Staples Connect™ app and join Classroom Rewards to earn 20% back in Classroom Rewards on in-store purchases from May 1 – May 7 to give to a local registered teacher or school. Plus, get up to 5% back in Staples rewards*. Teacher gift boxes: Teachers can stop into their nearby Staples store for a free gift box of supplies, exclusive coupons and a handful of surprises from Staples’ print team, plus they receive 20% back in Classroom Rewards on their purchases as well. Available while supplies last.



Additionally, while it’s not during Teacher Appreciation Week, Chipotle partners with Kids in Need Foundation Supply a Teacher program each fall to help bring supplies into teachers’ classrooms.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Since 1984, the National Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) has dedicated a week in May as a time to honor those who educate children across the country.