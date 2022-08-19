CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Rhode Island-based discount retail chain, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), will be opening its State College location on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The 44,997-square-foot facility will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place shortly after 11 a.m. There will be multiple family-friendly activities throughout the event.

Additionally, the OSJL Charitable Foundation will make be making a donation to The Lion’s Pantry to support those in the community in need of food assistance.

“We’re looking forward to sharing Ocean State Job Lot’s unique shopping experience with our new neighbors in State College,” Adam Shore, Store Team Leader of Ocean State Job Lot, said. “From seasonal items to back-to-school necessities, home essentials, fall lawn clean-up supplies, tailgating must-haves, pantry staples, paper goods, pool and patio supplies, and a wide array of cleaning products, Ocean State Job Lot offers unbeatable prices and selection.”

The store will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and will accept LionCash. They will sell a wide range of merchandise including quality name-brand items, pet supplies, seasonal products and more.

OSJL purchased the whole 117,995-square-foot shopping center, which currently hosts Pep Boys, Get Air Trampoline Park and Olde New York in spring 2022. OSJL will take over the former Giant Food Grocery Store, located at 2222 East College Avenue, which has been vacated since 2019.

This will be the 150th OSJL location across the region and the seventh in Pennslyvania.