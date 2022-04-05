CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Rhode Island-based discount retail chain Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) is coming to State College this summer after purchasing the Nittany Commons shopping center.

OSJL will open its store at the former 44,997 square foot GIANT Food grocery store that has been vacant since 2019 located at 2222 East College Avenue. This is one of eight new locations being opened by OSJL.

The 117,995-square-foot shopping center, now owned by OSJL, currently hosts Pep Boys, Get Air Trampoline Park and Olde New York.

“We are so pleased to announce our fourth new location in Pennsylvania this year,” said Paul Cox, Director of Store Operations for Ocean State Job Lot. “We are committed to continued expansion throughout the Northeast and we could not be more excited to open our doors in such a great college town this summer.”

There will be approximately 50 positions available including both full and part-time openings. The company also offers benefits for both, a 30% store discount and a cash bonus referral program. For more information on their job openings, visit their website.

Ocean State Job Lot is a privately held discount retail chain with 147 stores across New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.