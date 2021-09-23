Disaster declaration issued in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Board of Commissioners issued an emergency disaster declaration due to localized flooding.

This declaration will take effect immediately. Heavy rains and low-lying area flooding threatens to cause injury and damage, according to a statement issued by the commissioners.

Drivers should use caution and should not drive through flooded roadways. You can check roadway conditions on 511PA.

