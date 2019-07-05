DirecTV no longer carrying WTAJ-TV

DIRECTV subscribers are no longer able to view WTAJ programming. This comes as DIRECTV and AT&T refused to accept an offer of an unconditional extension of the existing distribution agreement to allow the station’s owner, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and DIRECTV/AT&T to reach a new agreement allowing the right to continue to air the highly rated programming.

Nexstar has negotiated in good faith and has presented a fair offer for our stations. Unfortunately, DIRECTV continued to deny the extension request and that is why the service has been removed.

Nexstar has recently completed hundreds of these types of agreements across the nation without any incident, and only DIRECTV and AT&T have elected to take our programming away from its customers.

Subscribers should call AT&T and DIRECTV directly at 855-937-9466 to demand that they keep WTAJ on.

Please feel free to visit this page to learn more to get WTAJ back on DIRECTV.

The full press release can be downloaded as a PDF by clicking the “download” button below.