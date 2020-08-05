Diocese reports COVID-19 positive worshipper in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has reported that a worshipper at a parish in Johnstown has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person reportedly attended the 4 p.m. Mass at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Johnstown on

Saturday, August 1.

The parish is engaging in the deep cleaning of the activity center. In continued alignment with public health guidelines, the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown requires all clergy and parishioners to wear masks at all Masses and practice physical distancing.

The parish remains open and weekday Masses are continuing to be celebrated in the church.