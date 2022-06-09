ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown Missions Office announced they’ll be sending over $116,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts.

To help those suffering in Ukraine, $116,069.76 was raised and will be sent to Catholic Relief Services, an organization that assists those in need around the world.

The money will be used directly for food distributions, transportation services, shelter and counseling services for those families that have been displaced and evacuated as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

The diocese said some of the funds were donated during Mass on March 25 at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Altoona. However, much of the money was directly donated to the Missions Office.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Funds were also raised through individual parishes in the region. Below is a breakdown of those donations.