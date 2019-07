ALEXANDRIA, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police need help finding a suspect that attempted to break into the rear door of the Diner 22 restaurant on William Penn Highway in Alexandria.

The incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

After failing to get in, the suspect cut several wires and ran from the scene, leaving $1,500 in damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.