Digging for gold: Pa. treasure hunters take action on FBI’s local search

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Treasure hunters led the FBI to Dent’s Run Elk County in 2018, and now we’re finally learning why.

The digs site held a potential, 1863 shipment of Union gold that was either lost or stolen on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, and the hunters are continuing to press forward for more answers about the FBI’s dig.

Dennis and Kem Parada, in conjunction with Warren Getler, hosted a press conference, announcing they filed a petition with the director of public affairs at the Department of Justice, requesting an expedited process.

This is the second time the request has been made, after the first request was denied.

In May of 2018, the Parada’s filed a Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) requesting all relevant documents pertaining to the dig.

The treasure hunters believe there was more to this project than the FBI led on, and they think more than 50 FBI agents were sent out to the site.

In August of 2019, the FBI responded to the request, saying they had 2,378 pages of documents and 17 videotapes. The FBI added they would respond within 48 months, but according to the Parada’s, it’s been a year and a half and no government employee has been assigned to review the documents.

The FBI conducted fifty measurements prior to the dig, and they were able to get a clear picture of the size, weight and mass of what was below. They came to the conclusion the mass below them weighed 7-9 tons.

“Everything pinpointed gold at the exact same location. It’s just flabbergasting that they say they didn’t find anything, especially after we return and don’t get any more gold readings after they left,” Kem Parada said.

Dennis and Kem said they are not claiming the treasure, but they want to petition for a finder’s fee, which could range between 10-40% of the treasure’s value.

“With all the information we’ve uncovered in the last few years, I think it proves the FBI did remove a large mass from the Dent’s Run sight,” Dennis Parada said.

The gold that the Parada’s are claiming the FBI found would be the largest buried treasure recovered in US history.

Warren Getler is a journalist that has been working with the Parada family in their research.

“I even sent that to the FBI before. Based on Dennis’s readings, I said if this were gold, it’s got to be around 7-9 tons. Well the finding from the gravimeter was 7-9 tons,” Getler said.