BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Trucks, Inc., has donated a preowned diesel truck to the Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center (GACTC) to offer students hands-on learning experiences.

The truck will allow students in the Automotive Technology, Collision Repair & Refinishing Technology, and Automotive/Diesel Technology programs to get hands-on learning experiences to examine, diagnose and repair diesel vehicles.

“The industry is in critical need for trained and skilled technicians more than ever,” Service Manager for Allegheny Trucks Larry Sherry said. “The field takes on ever-changing technologies year after year. In this day and age, a mechanic who can repair and understand the basics of truck repair also now has to be able to communicate with the truck through its multiple control modules. This takes an understanding of what modules control what functions and feedbacks, how they communicate with each other and how to program and change parameters within the module.”

It’s reported Allegheny Trucks worked with the Technician Recruitment Manager at Navistar to find a truck that was recently decommissioned and available for donation and sent Heavy Duty Recovery and Wrecker Operator Calvin Hommer to Lisle, Illinois, to pick it up and deliver it to the GACTC. Hommer is an alumnus of the GACTC’s Auto Mechanics program.

Executive Director of the GACTC Eric Palmer noted that the school depends on industry partners like Allegheny Trucks for feedback to help keep programs current and that the school strives to provide up-to-date, hands-on opportunities for students in technology-driven programs.

“This vehicle will allow us to introduce the next level of technology to our automotive students so they can be proficient, up-to-date technicians when they leave us and maybe even go to work for Allegheny Trucks,” Palmer said. “We are so grateful to Allegheny Trucks for this generous donation.”

For more information on the GACTC, visit gactc.edu.