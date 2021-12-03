Dicken of A Christmas weekend begins in Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- The town of Ebensburg will have many folks in a jolly mood this weekend with their kick-off of their 16th annual Dickens of a Christmas.

This annual weekend features many family-fun Christmas activities throughout the town. It also gives the community chances to connect with their family and neighbors.

The festivities officially began Friday with the Light Up Night. Families and residents gathered around Kimball Park on Center St to witness the staple tree light up.

This year’s Grand Marshal, John Kimball, has attended the Ebensburg Christmas celebrations for many years. He said he was honored for having the privilege to flip the switch in lighting the tree. Also, it’s a pleasure for him to see the generations come along for the celebrations.

“It means a lot. Our family has been in Ebensburg since the early 1800s,” Kimball said. “My father was a grand marshal in the sixties, and I’ve been privileged enough to be the grand marshal here, fifty years later.”

This year many traditional activities are returning after taking a year off due to the pandemic. Saturday will feature the Christmas parade, Breakfast with Santa, and multiple craft shows. Then the event concludes Sunday with a performance from the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass Collective.

Community Development Director, Dannea Koss, said the amount of people from Friday’s events is a testament to how much the community is excited to come together for the event.

“It’s really wonderful to see the community come together,” Koss said. “The crowd size here tonight is a testament to the people here in town that want to come out and celebrate with us.”

The full schedule of the weekend can be found here.