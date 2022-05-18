BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the weather gets nicer, it’s time to put up those kickstands and start those motors for the SPC Chad Edmundson Memorial Dice Run and Remembrance Day in Williamsburg this June.

The non-profit event is open to the public and takes place June 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside park Recreation Area. The first 100 to pre-register will get an event t-shirt, but you can register the day of beginning at 9 a.m. for $25.

Riders will get to enjoy the Dice Run and dinner as well as there being cash prizes for high/low roll. There will also be activities throughout the day, food vendors, craft and business vendors, small games of chance, music and more.

Any Military who are willing to join in a Cadence march are asked to call Roy Edmundson at 814-312-8061 for more details.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Vendors can still fill out a Vendor form by contacting Nicole Potter at Nicolepotter0318@gmail.com