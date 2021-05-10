$15k diamond ring stolen from Bedford County home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Bedford County are searching for a burglary suspect(s) who stole a ring worth $15,000 from a home.

The residence located on Landis Road in Londonderry Township was reportedly broken into sometime between March and April. The unknown individual(s) made forced entry into the home by damaging a door lock.

Once inside, the suspect(s) only stole a custom-made ring described as a silver band with prongs in the font containing 10 small diamonds according to state police. The ring was valued at $15,000.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact PSP Bedford at (814) 623-6133.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss