$15k diamond ring stolen from Bedford County home

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Bedford County are searching for a burglary suspect(s) who stole a ring worth $15,000 from a home.

The residence located on Landis Road in Londonderry Township was reportedly broken into sometime between March and April. The unknown individual(s) made forced entry into the home by damaging a door lock.

Once inside, the suspect(s) only stole a custom-made ring described as a silver band with prongs in the font containing 10 small diamonds according to state police. The ring was valued at $15,000.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact PSP Bedford at (814) 623-6133.