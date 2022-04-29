CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Less than a week after announcing it, the Bellefonte Warehouse has formally withdrawn its plans.

“The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” which was scheduled to go in on Penn Tech Drive in Benner Township and bring in almost 700 jobs.

Chris Schnure, Subdivision and Land Development Planner confirm the developer, who had remained anonymous, formally withdrew plans on April 27 and did not say why the plans were withdrawn.

There have not been any announcements on if any other companies have attempted to purchase the land or if the anonymous developer plans on