Detour to slow traffic in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released an update to ongoing work on Route 153 (South Front Street).

A detour will be in place starting Thursday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

Traffic from East Market is not permitted to turn onto Front Street while the detour is in effect. Traffic from West Market Street may turn onto Front Street but may not continue through the intersection onto East Market.

Traffic from East Market Street will follow a less than one-mile detour using Weaver and Nichols streets. Traffic from East Market Street will follow a detour using North Second and North Front streets. Traffic from West Market Street will follow a detour using South Front and South Second streets.

The contractor is implementing the detour to facilitate paving operations at the Market Street intersection.