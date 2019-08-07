Detour to begin on Route 53

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced road work will begin on Route 53 next week.

Crews will be doing slide repair work on the route, also known as Kylertown/Drifting Highway, starting on Monday, August 12.

The work zone is located just over 2 miles north of Drifting, near the Clearfield/Centre County line.

PennDOT says the route will be completely shut down during the project with a 15-mile detour in place. It follows Route 53, to Route 144 and I-80.

The detour will be in place until early November.