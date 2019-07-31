Detour to begin in Clearfield County

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced road work and bridge repairs will cause some delays for drivers in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County starting next week.

Work on the Route 3003, Thompsontown Rd., bridge will begin on Monday, August 5. The bridge spans Barret Run, near Holes Road.

A detour will be in place that follows North Camp Rd. and Route 36.

The project will include replacing the superstructure of the bridge, along with mill and fill roadway operations on Route 3003 between Route 3016 and Holes Road.

Work is expected to be complete by early September.