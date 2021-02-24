Detour to begin in Bedford County for bridge replacement project

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced a bridge replacement project in Bedford Township, Bedford County that will cause a detour in the area around the turnpike.

The bridge to be replaced carries Country Ridge Road traffic over the turnpike at milepost 144.85.

During construction a four-mile detour of Country Ridge Road will begin March 1. Traffic will be redirected to U.S. Route 30, State Route 56, and Dogwood Road. This detour will be in effect until the project is completed this fall.

The new bridge will be a two-span, composite steel plate girder beam bridge. This project also includes reconstruction of Country Ridge Road in the area of the bridge replacement project, replacement of Turnpike’s median barrier and resurfacing the existing Turnpike mainline roadway. This $3.2 million construction project got underway in mid-February.

Construction work will typically take place Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The project will require some night work which will occur periodically between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

The existing bridge structure is planned to be demolished utilizing blasting on March 21 with a backup date of March 28. Property owners in the area directly affected will be notified.