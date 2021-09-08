Detour to be placed on Route 56 in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be placed on Route 56 in between Route 3044 (Washington Street) and Johns Street in Johnstown to replace expansion dams on the Point Stadium Bridge on Sept. 13.

Route 56 eastbound will be required to turn left onto Route 3044 to Johns Street. Traffic will then turn right and follow Johns Street to the intersection with Route 56 eastbound. Traffic going westbound will reverse the detour.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by late November. All work is weather-dependent. The overall project costs $4.8 million.