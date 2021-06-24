Detour to be placed on Route 1034 in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Traffic patterns on Route 1034 (Longs Run Road) over Sandy Run in Broadtop Township will change due to a bridge replacement project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

On June 25, contractors will remove temporary signals and reopen PA 915 to two lanes of traffic.

A traffic detour will start on Longs Run Road from July 6 to 16 for the construction of an intersection. There will be a 10-mile detour that utilizes the following routes:

  • Route 915 (Sandy Run Road),
  • Route 26
  • Route 1036
  • T-551 (Mosquito Hollow Road)
  • Route 1034 (Longs Run Road)
  • T-583 (Leighty Road)

This project costs $1.4 million and is expected to be completed by early September.

