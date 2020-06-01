Detour routes to be placed on Route 3024 intersection

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Cottles work will begin on the Route 3024 intersection improvement project in Cambria County.

On Monday, June 8, the contractor will close down the 5-way intersection of Route 3024 (Frankstown and Rager’s Hill Road), Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road), Route 3026 (Clapboard Run Road), and T-320 (Mount Hope Road) in Adams and Richland Townships.

The work will include roadway reconstruction, mill and overlay, guide rail and drainage upgrades, storm water management ponds, retaining wall construction and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

Detour routes will vary and appropriate signs will be posted based on the route being used. Motorists are advised to use caution and to pay close attention to posted signs and delays should be expected.

The project, valued at $2.4 million, expected to be completed by November 2020 depending on weather.

The project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting their traffic website or by dialing 5-1-1.