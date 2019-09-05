Detour planned for Cambria County bridge repair

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced upgrades to Blackburn Road Bridge which runs over Hinckston Run in Jackson Township in Cambria County.

The work is set to begin on Monday, September 9, and the contractor will have temporary traffic signals for single-lane traffic in place. A detour will also be put in place that will follow Route 271, Benshoff Hill Road, and Kepple Road.

The work, including replacing composite decks and upgrades to curb ramps, is part of a larger project to fix and/or upgrade ten local bridges in Cambria County.

Drivers are advised to use caution while in the work zone and that they can check conditions and traffic at www.511pa.com.

PennDOT reports that the work is scheduled for completion by November 18, 2019.