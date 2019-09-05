1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Coroner releases statement on Nalani Johnson, retracts homicide, other causes Police: Armed men approached Clearfield County home, shot 2 dogs after threatening a woman
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

Detour planned for Cambria County bridge repair

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PennDOT Logo_-1962714591796376234

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced upgrades to Blackburn Road Bridge which runs over Hinckston Run in Jackson Township in Cambria County.

The work is set to begin on Monday, September 9, and the contractor will have temporary traffic signals for single-lane traffic in place. A detour will also be put in place that will follow Route 271, Benshoff Hill Road, and Kepple Road.

The work, including replacing composite decks and upgrades to curb ramps, is part of a larger project to fix and/or upgrade ten local bridges in Cambria County.

Drivers are advised to use caution while in the work zone and that they can check conditions and traffic at www.511pa.com.

PennDOT reports that the work is scheduled for completion by November 18, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss