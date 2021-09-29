Detour placed on Franklin Street in Johnstown for October

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 3011 (Franklin Street) in Johnstown will be closed starting Oct. 4 for the demolition of a parking garage at Conemaugh Medical Center.

The detour will be in place until Oct. 25. The detour will follow Route 3004 (Southmont Blvd), Barnett Street, Route 271 (Menoher Blvd), and South Street.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.