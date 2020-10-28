Detour in place on Route 2047, Business 219 in Somerset County

MEYERSDALE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced a detour will be placed due to building concerns along Route 2047 (Grant Street/Business 219) in Meyersdale Borough, Somerset County.

Grant Street will be closed between Summit Street and 2nd Avenue.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, this detour will stay in place until the building situation is resolved. Traffic will be detoured using Route 219. This closure is expected to take place around 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 29.

