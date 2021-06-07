Detour for bridge replacement project to begin in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a detour is coming to Dark Shade Creek Bridge located in Central City.

Overall work on this project consists of the replacement of an existing bridge with a precast spread box beam bridge. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on a temporary pedestrian bridge. Drainage upgrades, resurfacing, signage, sidewalks and ADA ramps will be completed as part of this work

The detour is 3.3 miles long. It starts at Route 160 North along Sunshine Ave. and then Main St and make a left onto SR 1016 (MacGregor Ave.). It continues onto Route 1021 (School Road) and then to Route 160 (Lambert St.). It ends on Central Ave.

Detour for the project starts on June 14 and is expected to last until late October.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com which is free and available 24 hours a day..