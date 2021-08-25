Detour for bridge replacement extended in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour in Clearfield County is now expected to remain in place as work continues on a bridge replacement project.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has been working to replace a bridge spanning Campbell Run between Route 729 and Irvona Road in Ferguson Township. The detour redirecting traffic around the bridge using Route 729, Ansonville Road, and Irvona Road has been extended a week from the original project completion date of Aug. 27 to Sept. 3.

The old bridge is being demolished by PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance and replaced by a new box culvert. Contractor Jay Fulkroad & Sons, Inc. will pave the roadway approaches and install guide rail.

Additional information on this project can be found by visiting PennDOT’s website.