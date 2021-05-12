Detour expected next week in Geistown for corridor project

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is moving to the next phase of a corridor improvement in Geistown Borough.

Set up will begin May 17 to realign Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 (Belmont Street) into a single-lane roundabout. This work will include demolition of the Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) bridge over Route 756 (Belmont Street), construction of the new roundabout and portions of Routes 756 and 3016 (Scalp Avenue) that will lead into the roundabout.

A detour for traffic on Route 756 will be activated May 17 which will be in place until the end of August. It will follow Route 756 (Bedford Street), Route 3010 (Luther Road), and Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue).

The project costs $7.8 million overall and is expected to be completed by November of 2022.