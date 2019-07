CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Detectives are looking for Romie Dean Young III, 20, for being a non-compliant Megan’s Law Offender.

His whereabouts are unknown after he has avoided and fled his supervision, ultimately violating his State Parole.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Romie Young, please contact the Cambria County Detectives at 814-472-1680. If you see Romie Young and need immediate assistance, please call your local Police Dept.