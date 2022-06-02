TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have emerged in the case of former Tyrone police Sergeant Jason Hollis as he faces various charges for indecent and sexual crimes against two teenagers.

Hollis, 45, is facing these charges after an investigation into the indecent assault of two teen girls –an investigation that spawned a second investigation and brought another set of charges, the documents show.

According to the complaints filed by Pennsylvania State Police, they were tasked with investigating sexual misconduct against Hollis in 2020. Investigators spoke with one of the alleged victims who was an adult when they talked to her, but only 13-14 when the events happened.

During the interview, the girl said Hollis would always hang out with her when he was working the night shift with the Tyrone Police Department. The girl described instances of Hollis “swiping” his hands over her clothes and touching parts of her body. One of the incidents reportedly happened at a Sheetz store and another near the Tyrone Borough Community pool.

Another alleged victim, who was 16 at the time, said Hollis would follow her and the other victim when he was on duty. She claimed that Hollis wanted her to be his maid and do it while naked.

Hollis was accused of sending nudes to both girls over Snapchat. The first girl described a mole or birthmark she saw in the photos near Hollis’ genitalia. The description was later confirmed by investigators who searched the hard drive of Hollis’ phone and found nude photos of himself.

Hollis’ attorney, Dan Kiss, released a statement regarding these allegations:

“We believe this is false allegations pushed entirely by an individual with an axe to grind with Mr. Hollis,” Kiss said. “When the evidence comes out this will be revealed for what it is — a woman scorned.”

A second investigation was launched after the search of Hollis’ hard drive showed he used his credentials with the Tyrone police to look up two victims through the CLEAN/JNET system, the complaints show. Police then filed felony charges for the unauthorized use of a computer. It was noted that Hollis was dating one of the victims one of the times he searched their name.

Hollis is also facing corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material of a minor, indecent assault of a person under 16, and other various charges in the original investigation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14. Hollis was given a combined $75,000 unsecured bail between both open cases.