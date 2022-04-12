JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A destroyed utility pole has left Route 36 closed just outside of Punxsutawney.

Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a truck side-swiped the utility pole.





Photos Courtesy of Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company

As of this writing, Route 36 is still closed as crews continue to work. There’s no time frame to when it may reopen due to multiple utilities sharing the pole.

No injuries were reported, but roughly 150 residents have been left without power, phone and cable.