ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous continues this weekend at the Ridgway Mills Campground until April 30.

Carvers come from all corners of the map to carve designs and figures into wood with chainsaws, according to the event’s website. The annual event is making a big return after being canceled for the past two years.

“I love it. It’s the best show on Earth, right here,” Dan Hartley of Nashville said. “My dad was a cabinet maker. I always worked with wood, worked with trees. Loved doing it, creating art and the other carvers are all great family to be in.”

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

APRIL 29

TIMESEVENTLOCATION
10am – 7pmCarver spaces open for live carving and salesRidgway Mills Campground
10am – 7pmCraft, Art & Food Vendors openRidgway Mills Campground
10am – 7pmWineries & Breweries on-siteRidgway Mills Campground

APRIL 30

TIMESEVENTLOCATION
10am Carver spaces open for live carving and salesRidgway Mills Campground
10amCraft, Art & Food Vendors openRidgway Mills Campground
10am Wineries & Breweries on-siteRidgway Mills Campground
1:30pm-2:45pmQuick Carve
3pmAuction and Awards

2022 ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

APRIL 29

  • 2 p.m.: Musical Romance
  • 3 p.m.: Nick Forsythe
  • 4 p.m.: Hollow Moon
  • 5 p.m.: Sleep Walker
  • 6 p.m.: Chris Dale and Matt Silva

APRIL 30

  • 10 a.m.: Still Kickin’
  • 11 a.m.: Bob Dietz
  • 11:45 a.m.: Rob Simbeck
  • 12:30 p.m.: Bonnie and the Mere Mortals