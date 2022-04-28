ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous continues this weekend at the Ridgway Mills Campground until April 30.
Carvers come from all corners of the map to carve designs and figures into wood with chainsaws, according to the event’s website. The annual event is making a big return after being canceled for the past two years.
“I love it. It’s the best show on Earth, right here,” Dan Hartley of Nashville said. “My dad was a cabinet maker. I always worked with wood, worked with trees. Loved doing it, creating art and the other carvers are all great family to be in.”
WEEKEND SCHEDULE
APRIL 29
|TIMES
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|10am – 7pm
|Carver spaces open for live carving and sales
|Ridgway Mills Campground
|10am – 7pm
|Craft, Art & Food Vendors open
|Ridgway Mills Campground
|10am – 7pm
|Wineries & Breweries on-site
|Ridgway Mills Campground
APRIL 30
|TIMES
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|10am
|Carver spaces open for live carving and sales
|Ridgway Mills Campground
|10am
|Craft, Art & Food Vendors open
|Ridgway Mills Campground
|10am
|Wineries & Breweries on-site
|Ridgway Mills Campground
|1:30pm-2:45pm
|Quick Carve
|3pm
|Auction and Awards
2022 ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP
APRIL 29
- 2 p.m.: Musical Romance
- 3 p.m.: Nick Forsythe
- 4 p.m.: Hollow Moon
- 5 p.m.: Sleep Walker
- 6 p.m.: Chris Dale and Matt Silva
APRIL 30
- 10 a.m.: Still Kickin’
- 11 a.m.: Bob Dietz
- 11:45 a.m.: Rob Simbeck
- 12:30 p.m.: Bonnie and the Mere Mortals