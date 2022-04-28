ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous continues this weekend at the Ridgway Mills Campground until April 30.

Carvers come from all corners of the map to carve designs and figures into wood with chainsaws, according to the event’s website. The annual event is making a big return after being canceled for the past two years.

“I love it. It’s the best show on Earth, right here,” Dan Hartley of Nashville said. “My dad was a cabinet maker. I always worked with wood, worked with trees. Loved doing it, creating art and the other carvers are all great family to be in.”

Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Elk County

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

APRIL 29

TIMES EVENT LOCATION 10am – 7pm Carver spaces open for live carving and sales Ridgway Mills Campground 10am – 7pm Craft, Art & Food Vendors open Ridgway Mills Campground 10am – 7pm Wineries & Breweries on-site Ridgway Mills Campground

APRIL 30

TIMES EVENT LOCATION 10am Carver spaces open for live carving and sales Ridgway Mills Campground 10am Craft, Art & Food Vendors open Ridgway Mills Campground 10am Wineries & Breweries on-site Ridgway Mills Campground

1:30pm-2:45pm Quick Carve 3pm Auction and Awards

2022 ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

APRIL 29

2 p.m.: Musical Romance

3 p.m.: Nick Forsythe

4 p.m.: Hollow Moon

5 p.m.: Sleep Walker

6 p.m.: Chris Dale and Matt Silva

APRIL 30