Derby Hat Day at Clearfield County Fair

CLEARFIELD, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This year, the Clearfield County Historical Society wanted to add a little flair to the Clearfield County Fair.

Organizers started a new competition to show off creativity.

Bringing a little Kentucky Derby style to the Horse Harness Races, the society hosted its first Derby Hat Day.

Almost 60 people showed up to have their hats judged on a number of factors.

“It was so much fun to watch everyone come out of the grandstands and see the creativity. Some people made their hats and added to their hats, and it was just a lot of fun,” said Julie Houston: Historical Society Board Member.

Board members say they want to make this an annual event.

While yesterday was the only day for the hat competition, horse harness races are on the schedule today and tomorrow.