Deputy Coroner called to deadly crash on Route 322 outside Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTJA) — The Deputy Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Route 322 between Philipsburg and West Decatur.

The Deputy Coroner has confirmed that there is one dead from the car crash.

Hope Fire Department updated everyone in a Facebook post by reporting that Fire Police are set up at the Bigler light and Sheetz in Philipsburg detouring truck traffic via I-80. Local traffic can utilize Old Route 322/Old Erie Pike between Adler’s Market and West Decatur.

The road closure may last several hours, they stated.

