CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County commissioners announced the new deputy administrator on Wednesday, June 22.

Corman brings 24 years of county government experience to this position as she joined the Centre County team in 1998 as a caseworker. She begins her new position on Monday, June 27.

Corman will work closely with County Administrator, John Franek, Jr., and the entire administrative team in overseeing day-to-day operations of Centre County Government. She currently serves as the Human Services Administrator.

Corman is a resident of Centre Hall and holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from

The Pennsylvania State University.