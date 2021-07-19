Dept. of Labor to aid laid-off Norfolk Southern employees in job hunt

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Workers who were recently laid-off by Norfolk Southern will have an opportunity to find employment Tuesday, July 20.

Earlier in the month, Norfolk Southern furloughed 86 employees working in the mechanical department at their locomotive shop in Juniata.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor will be heading to the Transport Workers Union Local 2017 hall to offer their assistance. Those who were furloughed will have the opportunity to search for employment in a similar field, according to Steve Plazek, president of the union.

The union hall is located at 302 E. Wopsononock Avenue, and the work search will begin around 11 a.m.

When discussing the sudden furloughs, spokesperson for Norfolk Southern Jeff Degraff said, “We appreciate the hard work and commitment of all the men and women on the Thoroughbred Team and will work with furloughed employees on opportunities to apply for open positions,” in a statement.

The furloughs in Juniata came five months after Norfolk Southern announced 85 new positions would be opening or transferring to Altoona after closing operations at a locomotive shop in Virginia.