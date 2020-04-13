Dept. of Health confirms 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed an increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals rise to over 24,000.

The state has 1,366 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 24,199. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are now 524 deaths.

As of Monday, there are 138 cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 5 — 1 death

Blair – 11

Cambria – 14 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 70

Clearfield – 9

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 11

Jefferson – 2

Somerset – 13

There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.