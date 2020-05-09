Dept. of Health announces second COVID-19 related death in Centre County, state totals over 55k

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing totals over 55,000.

As of Saturday, there are 1,078 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 55,316. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 221,791 people have tested negative.

There are 3,688 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Department of Health announced the second COVID-19 related death in Centre County Saturday.

There are 405 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 5 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below. Bedford, Cambria, Elk and Somerset all have one COVID-19 related death.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.