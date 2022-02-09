SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A citizen of the Dominican Republic who was previously deported from the U.S. is facing federal indictment after he was found in Pennsylvania by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to the United States Department of Justice.

Rudys Osvaldo Torres, 48, was reportedly found in Somerset County during an investigation by ICE and state police. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Torres intentionally reentered the country and failed to apply for or receive permission from the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Torres was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh and is charged with violating federal immigration laws. Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. is reportedly prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

Torres could face up to 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine under federal law.