Department of Veterans Affairs: telephone town hall meeting to be held on April 7

(WTAJ) — Dr. Paul Lawrence, the Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting a toll-free telephone town hall with Pennsylvania veterans to talk about the VA’s continued service during the Coronavirus outbreak.

He will also be informing veterans of the new and existing benefits available to them, such as the Blue Water Navy Program and efforts to combat veteran suicide.

Veterans will be able to ask Dr. Lawrence questions during the call.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 7, at for p.m. Eastern Time. To attend, dial-in at (844) 277-7557.

While the Veterans Benefits Association’s regional offices are closed, veterans are asked to visit their website for information about benefits or filing a claim.