Department of Labor & Industry provides updates on PUA, PEUC programs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The past few weeks have been challenging for those unemployed in Pennsylvania.

Claimants are facing several issues when trying to file for the two extended federal programs, PUA and PEUC.

According to the Department of Labor and Industry, they are aware of the issues and are working to get them resolved.

The department’s acting secretary says last night they were able to fix the PEUC program.

Initially only showing the current week as an option to file, she says now claimants should be able to file for all four claim weeks.

“I am going to do everything I can to resolve outstanding issues with unemployment programs as quickly as possible. I’m going to do everything I can to prevent issues with unemployment payments. And I’m going to do everything I can to help get Pennsylvanians back on their feet. Thank you again everyone for your patience,” said Jennifer Berrier.

Berrier says the department will continue to provide regular updates as they continue to identify and resolve any further barriers preventing claimants from receiving the payments they are owed.