Department of Labor grant to help launch job program for veterans

LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — St. Francis University is trying to help our veterans get back to work more easily.

The university’s Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation received the Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensed Occupations Project, or VALLO, Grant through the U.S. Department of Labor.

The $1M grant will help the university launch the new Veterans Accelerated Learning Program, or VALP.

“It’s meant to make the education system more efficient and be able to meet our work force needs and honor our veterans with what they’ve done,” Congressman GT Thompson said.

The grant will also provide scholarships for money that is not covered by the G.I. bill.

