Department of Labor explains Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since March 15, more than 1.5 million residents of Pennsylvania have filed unemployment claims.

“We can’t just pay people on whichever claim we want to. The US Department of Labor specifies which order to pay people in, so if they qualify for regular unemployment, we must pay them on regular unemployment first. We can’t just move them on to another type of claim,” Susan Dickinson, Director of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy, said.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, gives special assistance to those who don’t qualify for regular unemployment compensation, including those who are:

Self-employed

Independent contractors

Gig workers

Clergy and those working for religious organizations

People without a sufficient work history to qualify for regular UC benefits.

“For the next few weeks or so, before the full roll-out happens, it’s simple gonna be a question, so they can just answer that yes or no, and then they’ll be able to bypass that and be able to file their PUA claim if they already know they’re ineligible for regular UC,” Dickinson said.

Claims will also be weekly instead of bi-weekly through PUA, meaning those eligible and accepted will get paid every week. Payments will not start until the system is fully rolled out.

The Department of Labor said those who haven’t already filed shouldn’t wait for the system to be fully rolled-out.

“It’s better to at this stage to collect that information and be ready to go when this system is fully functional than to wait to be fully functional and go through all that process,” Dickinson said.

The PUA system will not be using pin codes like regular UC does. Instead, it will be a login and password, where folks can access a personal dashboard.

“It will give them claim statuses, show them if there’s any issues remaining on their claim that are outstanding. It’ll show them if we still need documentation from them. Once it’s up and running, it’s gonna have a lot of features to it,” Dickinson said.