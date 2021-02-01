PA government provides updates on applying for unemployment

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Department of Labor and Industry provided an update on the technical issues many Pennsylvanians continue to face when filing for the two extended federal programs PUA, and PEUC.

Acting secretary Jennifer Berrier says just yesterday a change was made to their PEUC system.

The fix will now allow claimants who have been unable to to file since Dec. 26 to claim their eligible weeks.

As for their PUA system, she says their department is aware of the recent long wait times.

“The way that the waiting room works is that after a certain number of claimants are detected on the PUA program website, the waiting room page automatically goes into effect. the wait time is typically relatively short but on Sunday which is the most common day for claimants to file we did notice some longer long wait times. As a quick reminder claimants do not have to file on Sundays or Mondays as claim weeks in Pennsylvania run from Sunday to Saturday,” said Berrier.

And for those experiencing a U.S. citizenship and immigration service issue, she says this matter is currently under investigation and being worked on.

Berrier says the best way to contact the department is through email.

Pennsylvanians are advised to include a short description of their issue and question, as well as their name exactly as it appears on their claim.