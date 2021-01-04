Department of Health updates COVID-19 vaccination plan

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is looking to receive more than 166,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. More than 97,000 of those doses are for health care workers to receive their 2nd dose. The state is also looking to receive around 80,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

The question remains though, when will they be distributed to our community members?

“There are many variables that will determine how fast the vaccination program goes, the biggest one is how many vaccines we get both from those manufacturers and then potentially other vaccines, of course the more vaccines that are safe and effective you can roll out, the faster that will go,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine said.

But there are plans in place to make the vaccine more obtainable.

“We’ll be using local pharmacies much more in fact there’s a specific federal partnership with many pharmacies to use them as we roll out phase B and 1C and immunizing larger populations,” Levine said.

And with it still estimated to take months until it reaches the general public, there is already a system set up to prevent large groups of people from waiting in line to get the vaccine.

“Will have an information system so that people can sign up and have an appointment to go to that vaccination clinic or maybe go to the local pharmacy or maybe their clinic or health care provider to have a specific time where they get the vaccine and then you have to wait at least 15 minutes after the vaccine to make sure there is no problem,” Levine said.

As people in the commonwealth eagerly wait for more restrictions to be lifted Dr. Rachel Levine said they have no answer to when, but will see how their case counts go.

“We’re going to be observing to see if we have unfortunately an increase due to the holidays or not and then as we see as our case counts particularly our hospitalizations are impacted and I’m sure that the department of health and the governor’s office will be discussing that,” Levine said.

Dr. Levine encourages everyone who has the ability to get the vaccine in any phase to do so.