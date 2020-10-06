Department of Health adds testing site in Indiana County, extends site in Centre County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Tuesday beginning on Thursday, October 8, a testing clinic will be held at the Indiana Mall in Indiana County to help contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. The department also is extending the testing site in Centre County through October 10.

Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 324 cases in Indiana County, which gives us significant cause for concern. These testing sites will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Rachel Levine



The department has signed a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide testing in communities in need across Pennsylvania. Already, AMI deployed to Centre and Columbia counties to perform community testing.

The department decides which counties to deploy testing based on the total number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 people as well as where outbreaks are happening, county population, and other metrics.

This week, Indiana County has the tenth-highest percent-positivity at 5.9 percent. However, in previous weeks the percent-positivity for Indiana was above 10 percent. The department believes that increased testing in the county will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward.

Other concerning counties, identified as those with percent positives above five percent, can be found on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Each county bears watching as the state continues to monitor all available data. The schedule for testing is 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on:

Thursday, October 8;

Friday, October 9;

Saturday, October 10;

Sunday, October 11; and

Monday, October 12.

The address for Indiana County testing is Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave, Indiana, PA, 15701.

Centre County still has the highest percent-positivity at 9.4 percent. Therefore, AMI is extending testing in the county for another five days. The location will remain at the Nittany Mall, 2901 E. College Avenue, State College, PA, 16801.

The schedule for testing is 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on:

Tuesday, October 6;

Wednesday, October 7;

Thursday, October 8;

Friday, October 9; and

Saturday, October 10.

Up to 440 patients can be tested per day. Testing is on a first come, first serve basis and is at no cost to those being tested. Patients are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary, but patients should bring a photo-ID and insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.

Individuals who are tested should self-isolate while they await test results. For those individuals who live with other people, they should self-isolate in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Whoever else lives in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses, and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.